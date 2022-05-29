IPL 2022: Sanju Samson’s Wife Takes A Dig At IPL Broadcasters For Massive Blunder

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but failed to make an impact in the following seasons. Despite having some fantastic players in their team, they could not bag their second title. RR was very inconsistent and managed to make it to the playoffs only thrice in 11 seasons. The franchise was banned from playing IPL for two seasons, 2016 and 2017, for their involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that took place in 2013.

However, RR had a fantastic mega auction in IPL 2022 and looked a team that could go on and win the title. They had a fantastic league stage and won nine of their 14 games. They did lose to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 but bounced back to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator. RR is set to take on GT in the final on May 29, 2022, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, ahead of the summit clash, an Instagram story by Sanju Samson’s wife, Charulatha, is going viral. In the story, Charulatha took a sly dig at IPL broadcasters. Notably, ahead of the season, the IPL broadcasters released a video with caricatures of IPL skippers in a race to IPL final. However, Sanju Samson was missing from the video. Charulatha took notice of the same as took a dig at the broadcasters.

“Saw this animated video showing the race for IPL 2022 on the first day of IPL. And wondered why there wasn’t any pink jersey,” the caption read.

Speaking about Sanju Samson’s leadership skills this season, the skipper has looked calm and handled the unfavourable situations with maturity. However, he would like to contribute more as a batter. Despite playing some beautiful cameos, Samson is still searching for a match-winning knock.