Mumbai: Tim David gave a glimpse on Tuesday as to why he is rated so highly in the shortest format of the game as he almost took Mumbai Indians over the line in a 194 chase at the Wankhede stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The right-handed batter smashed a breathtaking 46 off 18 balls to change the balance of the game in favour of Mumbai.

His innings comprised of four sixes and three fours before he was runout in the penultimate over the game. While his runout was the turning point of the game, Sara Tendulkar’s heartbroken reaction from the stands summed it up.

Sara’s heartbroken reaction surfaced on social space and is now going viral. Here is the much talked-about picture: