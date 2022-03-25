Mumbai: Legendary batter Gavaskar said that IPL 2022 is a great opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to cement his place in the Indian team by performing well again this season.

As five-time champions, Mumbai Indians take on Pant-led Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium on March 27, and all eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav who performed brilliantly in the previous IPL seasons, and David Warner who joined Delhi Capitals from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It has been a wonderful last couple of seasons for Suryakumar Yadav and IPL 2022 is a great opportunity for him to cement his place in the Indian team by performing well again this season. The Indian team for the T20 World Cup will to a great extent be decided on IPL performances. So, Yadav has got this great opportunity to enhance his chances to be picked in the squad that flies to Australia,” Gavaskar said, during a Gameplan episode aired on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Tata IPL.

Speaking about Australian batter David Warner, Gavaskar said, “At this stage in Warner’s career, he does not have to prove anything to anybody except himself. Last year was just one of those bad patches that every cricketer goes through, and he will contribute heavily with the bat for Delhi Capitals this time around.”