<strong>Mumbai:</strong> The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to welcome fans back to the stadiums with the governing body of the lucrative league announcing on Wednesday that the three venues -- Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune -- will allow 25 per cent occupancy from March 26 onwards. <p></p> <p></p>"The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 resumes with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26. This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic. Ardent cricket fans are all set to witness nail-biting matches, cheering for their favourite players at the most anticipated cricket tournament of all time," IPL said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"Fans can buy tickets starting March 23 for the league phase of the tournament," added the statement. <p></p> <p></p>Keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols, only 25 per cent occupancy will be allowed, said the statement. <p></p> <p></p>In all, 20 matches each will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, while 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune will be played.