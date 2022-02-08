New Delhi: After winning the U-19 World Cup, most players would have been hoping they would now get a lucrative IPL contract. But, that may not be the case for a number of the U-19 cricketers as they do not meet the criteria. To be eligible, one needs to have played at least one first-class match or List A game. Even if they do not have first-class experience, they should have turned 19 before the auction takes place to be eligible.

Now, there are eight players who do not meet the criteria and Covid is a major factor here. This IPL policy is going to hurt wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana, India’s under-19 vice-captain, batsman Shaik Rasheed, left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar, all-rounders Nishant Sindhu and Siddarth Yadav, opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manav Parakh, and Garv Sangwan. Some of these players like Rasheed, Nishant, and Ravi were key to India’s success in the tournament.

There are a few players who would have been on the wishlist of a few franchises.

While the Indian board is yet to take a call over this matter, a report in The Indian Express suggests that the BCCI could make an exception. The Ranji season starts from February 17 and even if the state associations get these players on their side it will not be before February 12-12.

“It’s unfortunate that these boys weren’t able to play List A tournaments as U-19 and List A games were played simultaneously. One season, there was no cricket at all due to the pandemic. I feel the BCCI should consider this as a special case and the players should not lose out because of this (stipulation). The team has done really well and they should not be deprived of the opportunity,” veteran BCCI administrator Ratnakar Shetty said.