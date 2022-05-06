<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Will MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings in 2023? That is what Danny Morrison asked the CSK captain at the toss when he took over from Ravindra Jadeja mid-season. Dhoni's kept fans guessing as he said it could be a 'different yellow jersey.' Since Dhoni's statement, speculations have been rife over what could it be. Ex-Chennai opener Shane Watson has recently decoded Dhoni's remark. As per Watson, fans could see Dhoni coaching the side in the 2023 IPL. <p></p> <p></p>"I think, when he said 'different yellow (jersey)', he is probably talking about a coaching shirt than a playing shirt. I'd be blown away if he does anything else but being involved with CSK after he finishes playing, whenever it is," Watson said in <i>The Grade Cricketer </i>podcast. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;