Mumbai: Mumbai Indians are not having the best of times in IPL 2022. In fact, they are yet to win after five games and on Saturday, they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants. Ahead of the crucial game, ex-Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson said that he is not surprised at Mumbai’s performance after the shocking auction they had.

“It hasn’t surprised me that MI are at the bottom of the table because they had a shocking auction. Spending so much money on Ishan Kishan… He is a very talented and skilful player, but he’s not worth blowing nearly your whole salary on,” Watson said on the Grade Cricketer podcast.

With no wins in five games, Mumbai find themselves at the bottom of the points table. Watson reckoned chasing Jofra Archer at the auction was a big mistake because there is no certainty over when he will play.

“And then, going for Jofra Archer, not knowing whether he is going to come back in. He hasn’t played cricket for quite a while. They have got quite a few holes in the team,” he added.