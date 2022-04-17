<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Umran Malik was in scintillating form against Punjab Kings on Sunday as his fiery spell made him win the Man of the Match award in Sunrisers Hyderabad's 7-wicket victory at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. <p></p> <p></p>The Kashmir man became the 4th bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League to take a maiden over 20th over. He not only took a maiden but also took three wickets in the final over of the first innings and also fell short of a hattrick. <p></p> <p></p>He once again clocked the 152-mark today as he finished the first innings with figures 4-28 in 4 overs of his spell. His performances have sent the Twitterverse into frenzy including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. <p></p> <p></p>"We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik'', he posted on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UmranMalik?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UmranMalik</a> <a href="https://t.co/T7yLb1JapM">https://t.co/T7yLb1JapM</a></p> <p></p> Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) <a href="https://twitter.com/ShashiTharoor/status/1515667247762927621?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 17, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran joined forces for an unbroken 75-run stand in 8.2 overs to take Hyderabad to victory with seven balls to spare. The result means that Hyderabad enter the top-four stage in the points table. Malik has now 9 wickets in 6 matches in the ongoing season for the Orange Army.