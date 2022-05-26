New Delhi: Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shikhar Dhawan is an enterainer on and off the field. The 36-year-old cricketer is quite active on social media and regularly puts out posts synonyms with current trends. In his latest post, Dhawan tried to create a famous scene from a Sunny Deol movie “Salankhen” with his father.

In the video, Dhawan’s father can be seen enacting Amrish Puri in a hilarious manner and the post is captioned – “Knock out by my dad for not qualifying for knock outs 🤣😝”. Watch video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Ever since the video came out, it has garnered 36 lakh views and over 6 lakh likes till now. Cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Harpreet Brar have put up equally hilarious comments in response to the video.

Although, Punjab Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs but Dhawan was among the highest run-scorers in this year’s IPL. Dhawan amassed 453 runs in 14 matches with an average of 38.33. Despite his performance, he was ignored for the T20 series against South Africa which will take place in the month of June. Before the announcement for the T20 team, Dhawan said that he has atleast 3 years of cricket left in him.

Punjab Kings signed off from IPL 2022 on a high by registering a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. After left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and pacer Nathan Ellis took three wickets each to restrict Hyderabad to 157/8, Punjab chased down the total with 29 balls to spare, thanks to a rollicking unbeaten 49 off just 22 balls from Liam Livingstone.