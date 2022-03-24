New Delhi: Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, ahead of the IPL opener, has opined on how MS Dhoni’s promotion up the order in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting line-up can be beneficial for the franchise in the upcoming edition. Dhoni led CSK to their fourth IPL title last year, however, the talismanic did not contribute much with his batting.

In a conversation with Sports Tak, Gavaskar said – “It is very important to understand what role MS Dhoni sees himself in this season. Whether he will be that senior player who bats at No.7 or No.8 or whether he will bat higher up the order and turn games.”

The 72-year old also said Dhoni has the ability to take the game away from the opposition from any moment. The game against the Delhi Capitals, where Dhoni scored a magical 18 runs off 6 deliveries to take CSK to victory is a testimony to that.

“Last season we saw on a few occasions when Dhoni promoted himself up the order and changed the course of the game with his boundaries and sixes. This was the running charge for CSK that won them the title so it will be crucial to see what role Dhoni has this time.”

CSK will battle it out against KKR in the tournament opener on March 26. It is noteworthy that CSK and KKR were the finalists in the IPL 2021, where CSK clinched their fourth title.

CSK Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.