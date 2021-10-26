Dubai: The Indian Premier League is grabbing eyeballs despite the T20 World Cup happening and that is because a couple of new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – were announced on Monday. The new franchises would now have to build a team and for that to happen, they would first have to pick a captain who would marshal the troop.

With a fresh mega-auction round the corner, a lot of players would be released by their franchises. That would mean the new teams can look at big stars.

Hours after the big announcement was made, a fan asked if Ravindra Jadeja would leave CSK and join Ahmedabad. Jadeja hails from Gujarat and hence Ahmedabad would be his home franchise.

A fan asked: “Jaddu to part ways with CSK & lead his hometown Ahmedabad in IPL 2022? A possibility?”

To this, ex-Australian cricketer Brad Hogg responded. Hogg reckoned if the opportunity is presented, he should take it up as local heroes make more impact. Hogg response read: “An opportunity to represent your hometown should be taken. You want your hero’s to be playing in the areas where they will have most impact and that would be in an area where you a local.”

An opportunity to represent your hometown should be taken. You want your hero’s to be playing in the areas where they will have most impact and that would be in an area where you a local. #IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/05zU4MvYpG Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 26, 2021

It would be interesting to see if Jadeja gets the offer and if he does – what does he do.