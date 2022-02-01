New Delhi: IPL have published the complete list of players on Tuesday, that will go down the hammer for the Indian Premier League Mega Auction 2022, which will start from 12th February and will end on 13th February in Bengaluru. A total of 590 players have been registered for the auction, where 228 are capped players, 355 uncapped and 7 players are from associate nations.

Ahead of the Auction, former South African international Imran Tahir and Afghanistan’s U-19 star, Noor Ahmad become the oldest and youngest players respectively to feature in 2022 edition of the Mega Auction.

At 42, Tahir, who has represented Delhi Daredevils and been part of Chennai Super Kings’ double IPL triumphs of 2018, 2021 will be the oldest player among the list of players. Afghanistan U-19 star, Noor Ahmad at age 17 will surely start a bidding war among the franchises. Ahmad will feature in the U-19 Cricket World Cup Semi-Final against England and will be one of the key players in the country’s first ever World Cup Semis at any age level. The teenager, who is a left-arm spinner already has franchise cricket experience with Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

Another Afghan youngster from the U-19 World Cup team, Izarulhaq Naveed will also feature in the auction who is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Afghanistan team in the World Cup.

Tahir is an experienced campaigner in the Indian Premier League and has picked up 82 wickets in 59 matches with a bowling average of 20.76. He was the highest wicket-taker in the 2019 edition with 26 wickets, as Chennai finished runners-up to Mumbai Indians.