Surat: Days ahead of the start of IPL 2022, CSK coach Stephen Fleming revealed why the team has been training in Surat instead of Mumbai – where the tournament would be played. Fleming admitted that in Mumbai every team is training and that becomes a problem and that is one of the reasons why CSK opted to train in Surat. He also pointed out that the conditions in Surat is similar to that in Mumbai – like the red soil and the weather.

“The challenge obviously in Mumbai is that all teams are training there. So, we felt coming to Surat and having conditions similar in terms of the red soil and the climate. It’s not too far away and is similar to what Mumbai would be. But to have this ground to ourselves and to be able to have to be able to have open wickets and long net sessions has been very valuable,” Fleming said in a CSK podcast.

Happy with the facilities provided at Surat, Fleming said that he is happy with the way the team is prepared for the season.

“It’s good. They’ve been training well for the last week, so it’s nice to join them finally. And it’s good to be out in good facilities. So it’s been good.”