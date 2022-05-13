Mumbai: Who is not an MS Dhoni fan? Everyone is and ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar is no exception. While the world is speculating over will Dhoni play for Chennai in 2023, Gavaskar was asked the same question during an IPL match between CSK and MI. Hailing his enthusiasm about the game, Gavaskar just used two words to reply the question on his retirement. He used Dhoni’s famous catchphrase ‘definitely not’.

“Well, I mean, look at the way he has played. He is clearly showing he is very keen, still enthusiastic about the game,” Gavaskar told on Star Sports.

“On the field, it was quite telling today. He was running from one end to the other end, which means he was keen. He senses an opportunity when those 2 or 3 early wickets fell. We have seen him doing this very regularly. Which means ‘definitely not’. Yes (he will continue), that is exactly what he said when he was asked about it (in 2020),” he added.