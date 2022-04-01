Mumbai: Following his expensive 25-run over against LSG at the Brabourne stadium on Thursday, ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar came down hard at CSK allrounder Shivam Dube. Evin Lewis and young Ayush Badoni took Dube to the cleaners in the penultimate over of the match and that changed the course of the game, which looked to be in favour of yellow till then. Gavaskar reckoned it was not right for him to bowl length balls in the death overs.

“He has played a fair bit of limited-overs cricket and he is still bowling those length balls. He is going to get punished. Of course, it’s not fair that somebody who has not bowled so far is given the 19th over when the batsmen are looking to play the shots. But look at it it’s a length ball. He is bowling the slower delivery but a slower delivery is very useful on a turning, dry pitch. Not on a pitch where the ball is coming off the bat quite nicely,” Gavaskar said on air.

Claiming that CSK got their calculation wrong, Gavaskar said Dube has not learnt anything.