New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad star bowler T Natarajan is currently preparing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. In a latest video posted by the franchise, Natarajan can be seen breaking a stump in the nets during a practice session. The 30 year old was away from international cricket for a long time due to an injury.

The video has gone viral ever since it got released on Instagram by the franchise. It has got more than 48k likes and counting. Here is the video:

Natarajan played his last international match against Australia in 2021, where India edged out the hosts in one of the most spectacular matches of all time. He also missed out majority of IPL 2021 matches due to a knee injury followed by a surgery. Natarajan is famous for his pin-pointed yorkers in the death overs. His ability to bowl yorkers in any stage of a match made a lot of difference to the side.

The Tamil Nadu born left-arm pacer has appeared in 24 IPL matches so far, claiming wickets (20) at an average of 34.40 and an economy rate of 8.23. 16 of his scalps came in the 2020 season, when he sent down some brilliant yorkers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad:

Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Priyam Garg, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi