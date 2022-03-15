New Delhi: Former CSK man Suresh Rain and ex coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri are all set to play a new role in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 season as per reports.

According to a report by Dainik Jagaran, it has been learned that both of them will be part of the Hindi commentary team of the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Suresh Raina went unsold in the IPL Mega Auctions in February as for the first since the inception of the league, ‘Mr. IPL’ won’t be a part of any team of the league. He is the 4th highest run-getter in the history of the IPL and has scored 5528 runs in 205 matches, which includes one century and 39 half-centuries and have also scalped 25 wickets during that span of time.

Former India coach, Ravi Shastri who was replaced by Rahul Dravid for the post after the 2021 T20 World Cup will be taking up Hindi commentary, an unusual field for the 1983 World Cup winning player, who has been one of the iconic and soothing voices in cricket commentary in English.

As per sources it has been learned that Shastri is taking rehearsals in Hindi before he switch language on air. The former India coach didn’t commentate since the 2017 Champions Trophy.

“You all know that Raina won’t be a part of the IPL this time but we somehow wanted to link him with the tournament. He has a massive fan following and there is a reason why he is known as Mr IPL. As for Shastri, he was part of Star Sports English commentary team. But he didn’t commentate after the final of Champions Trophy in 2017 as he became India’s head coach,” a source told to Dainik Jagaran.