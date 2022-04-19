Mumbai: Very few would have forgotten Virat Kohli charging at Suryakumar Yadav and sledging him in an IPL game. The memories of that are still fresh in the minds of the fans. Years after that episode, the Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav has broken silence and narrated the entire story. Claiming that Kohli’s energy level on the ground is always different, Suryakumar recalled that day it was on another level.

In a recent interaction with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast With Champions, the MI batter said: “That’s his style. His energy level on the ground is always different. And that game was extremely important for both teams so Virat’s sledging was on another level in that match. I was focus on myself, like ‘boss, you cannot lose focus and have to win the match at any cost’. The ball went to him and he made that action from there and it was very instinctive.”