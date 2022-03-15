<strong>Mumbai:</strong> In what would come as a major blow to Mumbai Indians, premier batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to miss the IPL opener against Delhi Capitals after failing to recover completely from a hairline thumb fracture. This would be a big setback as Mumbai would have been - like all teams - eyeing a winning start. With no Surya in the mix, it would become a slightly more difficult. He sustained the injury against West Indies in the T20I series. <p></p> <p></p>"Surya is currently at the NCA doing his rehabilitation. He is well on his way to recovery but there is a possibility that his participation in the opening game will be a real touch and go affair," a senior BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity. <p></p> <p></p>"So there could be a possibility that he might be advised by the board's medical team to not risk playing the opener," he added. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;