Mumbai, March 31: Good news for Mumbai Indians fans as star batter Suryakumar Yadav has undergone successful recovery of his injury and have joined the Mumbai Indians squad. He looks in good touch and have trained today with the team.

Yadav on Wednesday participated in a strength and conditioning session with some other Mumbai Indians stars and will now be available for their match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 2) at the D.Y Patil Stadium here.

Suryakumar had suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on February 20. He was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy and has recently recovered from the injury.

Suryakumar Yadav exited his mandatory quarantine and joined the team for the gym session in the company of his mates Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah, the franchise informed in a statement on Thursday.

The team underwent a strength and conditioning session on Wednesday under the watchful eyes of Paul Chapman. The session involved weight and fitness training, with the focus on working on core fitness and building strength, the statement said.

In Yadav’s absence, the Mumbai Indians’ middle-order had struggled to build on the good start provided by openers Rohit Sharma (41) and Ishan Kishan (81), who raised 67 for the opening wicket in their four-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians had posted a below-par 177/5 that Delhi chased in 18.2 overs.

If Yadav returns to action against the Royals on Saturday, the pressure on Tilak Verma and Kieron Pollard in the middle order will be eased a bit.

