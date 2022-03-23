<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Former India head coach Ravi Shastri will be making his comeback to the Indian Premier League as commentator but his time in a new role as part of the Hindi commentary team. In a press conference organized by Star Sports on Tuesday, the 1983 World Cup winner has spoken highly of Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya ahead of the 15th edition of the IPL. <p></p> <p></p>"The whole county would be very closely watching Hardik Pandya in the IPL, we all know what he is capable of. Like Hardik, there will be a lot of other players who are knocking at the doors of the Indian team," Shastri said. <p></p> <p></p>There were big concerns regarding Hardik Pandya's fitness going into the tournament but there is nothing to worry about as the former Mumbai Indians man passed the mandatory Yo-Yo Test with flying colors. This will be a big test for the India all-rounder as he has been given the big role to lead a team for the first time in the cash-rich league. This season will be a big opportunity for Pandya as his performance is very important get him a call-up back to the Indian team. The ex MI star will be having the likes of Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami in the new IPL team. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans (GT):</strong> Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan.