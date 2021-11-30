New Delhi: Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul and Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan are staring at a one-year ban, according to several reports circulating in the media. Both Rahul and Rashid have been approached by an IPL franchise, most likely Lucknow to join them even before the retention list has been officially made public by PBKS or SRH.

There has been a verbal complaint made to BCCI against the RPSG Group-backed Lucknow franchise on the grounds of ‘pursuing & poaching’ Rahul and Rashid to leave their respective franchises which they are still a part of since the retention list has not been released yet, according to a report by Inside Sport.

“We haven’t received any letter but we have received a verbal complaint from two franchises about players poaching by Lucknow team,” a BCCI official told Inside Sport.

“We are looking into it, and we will take appropriate action if it proves to be true. We don’t want to disturb the balance. You cannot avoid such things when there is fierce competition. But it’s not fair to the existing teams when they are trying to balance everything,” the BCCI official further said.

Reports claim that the India opener in the shortest format of the game has been offered Rs 20 Cr by Lucknow. If that is true, then it would make him the most expensive player in the history of the league. Even otherwise, Rahul at Rs 17 Cr (2018-2021) is still the most expensive player.

Rahul has played 94 matches in IPL and has amassed 3273 runs at an average of over 41.

As for Rashid Khan, an offer of Rs 16 Cr has been made according to reports. Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown their interest to retain Rashid but are only willing to pay Rs 12 Cr.