Bengaluru: Rajasthan Royals management surprised everyone at the IPL auctions by bidding for Ravichandran Ashwin. It is no secret that Rajasthan marquee player Jos Buttler shares an old rivalry with Ashwin. The moment Rajasthan won the bid for Ashwin, twitter went full of memes and jokes about their rivalry.

Here are a few:

Haha Ashwin to Rajasthan. Will love him plotting a Mankad with Buttler. Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2022

Ashwin and Buttler in the same team. No more discussions about the mythical ‘Spirit of the game’ #IPLMegaAuction Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 12, 2022

Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin in the same IPL team. pic.twitter.com/xAbzz5VEGH Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 12, 2022

Rajasthan Royals till now has added Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 5 crore), Trent Boult (Rs 8 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.5 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 crore). It is noteworthy that Rajasthan Royals brought the maximum number of marquee players (2) along with Kings XI Punjab.

Stylish India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders making a whopping bid of Rs 12.25 crore after an intense price war at the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday. Iyer’s entry in KKR fold ensures a captaincy candidate for them while the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also got back their Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins for half the price at Rs 7.25 crore.

