Mumbai: Kieron Pollard has not lived up to the expectations with the bat for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 and has faced the heat for that throughout the season. Pollard on Monday against Kolkata Knight Riders made news after he accidentally hit the umpire with the ball. The ball slipped out of his hands while he was trying to bowl. It went back and hit umpire Chris Gaffaney. Luckily, no injury happened as the bowler apologised to the umpire.

Here is the video what exactly happened:

Here is how fans reacted to the incident:

If it was a soccer game #Pollard would be back in the dressing room as a RED CARD would have been served for hitting the refree 😂 #KKRvsMI Howdy_Tweeps (@Howdy_Tweeps) May 9, 2022

When you’re throwing chalk at your friend but it hits the teacher pic.twitter.com/PgA9puwzCV Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 9, 2022