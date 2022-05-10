<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Kieron Pollard has not lived up to the expectations with the bat for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 and has faced the heat for that throughout the season. Pollard on Monday against Kolkata Knight Riders made news after he accidentally hit the umpire with the ball. The ball slipped out of his hands while he was trying to bowl. It went back and hit umpire Chris Gaffaney. Luckily, no injury happened as the bowler apologised to the umpire. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video what exactly happened: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Kieron Pollard takes out umpire Chris Gaffaney! &#x1f605;</p> <p></p><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIvKKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIvKKR</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRvsMI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRvsMI</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y1XAzz0J3f">pic.twitter.com/Y1XAzz0J3f</a> <p></p> <p></p> &#x1f3cf;Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) <a href="https://twitter.com/FlashCric/status/1523681415358926848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted to the incident: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">If it was a soccer game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pollard?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pollard</a> would be back in the dressing room as a RED CARD would have been served for hitting the refree &#x1f602; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRvsMI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRvsMI</a></p> <p></p> Howdy_Tweeps (@Howdy_Tweeps) <a href="https://twitter.com/Howdy_Tweeps/status/1523677980714684416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">When you're throwing chalk at your friend but it hits the teacher <a href="https://t.co/PgA9puwzCV">pic.twitter.com/PgA9puwzCV</a></p> <p></p> Sagar (@sagarcasm) <a href="https://twitter.com/sagarcasm/status/1523678781625765889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Pollard bowling at umpire while running towards strike batsman.&#x1f62d;&#x1f639;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRvsMI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRvsMI</a></p> <p></p> Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) <a href="https://twitter.com/The_kafir_boy_2/status/1523677163311882240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>