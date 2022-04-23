New Delhi: Things are not looking good for Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League 2022 as the swashbuckling batter got out on the first ball for the second consecutive time. First it was against Lucknow Super Giants and now against Sunrisers Hyderabad in which Royal Challengers Bangalore slumped to a heavy 9-wicket loss.

Putting into bat first, RCB were all out for a paltry score of 68 in which the former skipper had to go back to the pavilion with a first-ball duck. The fans in social media were all in support for their beloved hero as the ex India captain is going through a lean patch in his career. This is the first time in his career he got out on two consecutive ducks.

I was there when you were scoring runs for fun. Everytime you lighted up my gloomy face when you used to come at crease. But Now You are going through with tough time and its time to my responsibilty to shower blessing upon you Coz you badly Need this. Love you ❤️#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6tS6h5PHRK ANJALI GUPTA (@ViratKo05779780) April 23, 2022

This is the worst phase of Virat Kohli’s career. It hurts man by seeing this man struggling like this. Still love You king.❤️#RCBvSRH #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Yql7jV0Fn1 Rahul Basfor (@mr_rahul_06) April 23, 2022

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is confident that Kohli will get over his bad phase and will deliver on the big stage soon.

You want a fact? Every single great of our game has been through what Virat is going through. Want another fact? They all get through it and deliver on the big stage again Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 23, 2022

This Is The Worst Phase Of Virat Kohli’s Career. It Hurts Seeing This Man Struggling Like This Still We LoveYou KING❤️#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/492asz3g28 Thalapathy Gayu (@ThalapathyGayu1) April 23, 2022

“ALWAYS BELIEVE THAT YOUR BELIEVE IS STRONGER THAN THE DOUBTS OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE” ~VIRAT KOHLI Struggle is just a part of a great journey WE BELIEVE IN YOU @imVkohli, just a rough patch and you’ll be back❤️ pic.twitter.com/ku9FHqBkiq (@akkii_says) April 23, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.