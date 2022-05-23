Mumbai: Umran Malik has been the big positive and takeaway of this IPL thus far. His pace has troubled the best in the business and his good show has also earned him a national call-up for the home series against South Africa. In the last round-robin game on Sunday between Hyderabad and Punjab, Malik was in the spotlight again. First when he walked out to bat, he got a few words from Mayank Agarwal on the way to his crease. It did not seem like he reacted.

Later on, when Mayank came into bat in the seventh over – Umran greeted him with a rib-cracking bouncer. Mayank was hit and he collapsed on the ground. Soon the medical assistance was there for him as he looked in serious pain.