New Delhi: Former wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya was on Wednesday roped in as the assistant coach of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022. The 48-year-old from Haryana is the current coach of the Uttar Pradesh team. He has earlier worked as an assistant coach of two-time IPL winning Kolkata Knight Riders.

He has also served as the talent scout for the Delhi Capitals, apart from coaching the Delhi Ranji team.

“I am delighted and grateful for the opportunity given to me to work with the Lucknow IPL franchise,” Dahiya, who has played two Tests and 19 ODIs for India, said in a statement.

The Lucknow team, which is part of the RPSG Group, had earlier appointed Andy Flower as head coach and Gautam Gambhir as the mentor ahead of next year’s IPL.

“Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him,” the RPSG Group owner said.

The two-time IPL champion is one of the top run-getters in the history of the league. He has amassed 4217 runs IN 154 games at 31.23 with 36 fifties to finish as the 10th-most successful batter.

He has also led KKR to the title two times in 2012 and 2014. He played a crucial role as a key batter who got the side good starts and as a leader where he used his bowlers judiciously. This could turn out to be a smart move from Lucknow who would be debuting in IPL 2022.

There have been speculations around Lucknow franchise going after players like KL Rahul who is likely to lead the side, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan. Although, there have been no official announcement related to the stories.

