<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Virat Kohli looked in ominous touch as he seemed to set his eyes on taking Royal Challengers Bangalore over the line against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Unfortunately, 'Baby AB' - who has admitted that Kohli is his idol - was given the ball and he trapped the ex-RCB captain in front. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli opted for the DRS, the ball seemed close to the bat, yet the decision went against him. Kohli perished two shy of a fifty. After his dismissal, he looked gutted as he smashed his bat while walking back to the dugout. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video of Kohli showing is disgust at the decision: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">my god&#x1f62d; he's so angry <a href="https://t.co/v0oZokSs40">pic.twitter.com/v0oZokSs40</a></p> <p></p> // Tsitsipas thinker (@tanyadiors) <a href="https://twitter.com/tanyadiors/status/1512854649035886592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>the wicket of Kohli did not hamper the result of the match as Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs to help RCB win the match by seven wickets.