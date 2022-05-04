Pune: Former India captain Virat Kohli showed glimpses of return to form with his half century against Gujarat Titans. The return to form has been a good sign for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the team was not able to put a competitive total against the opposition. Commentator Aakash Chopra said that Kohli’s 50 was great but the runs could come at a faster rate.

The 33-year old master batter scored 58 runs off 53 deliveries, which was one of his slowest half centuries in his IPL career. Analyzing the knock on his official YouTube channel, Chopra said,”It is great news that Virat has scored runs. But RCB fans would be happier if Kohli scores at a quicker pace.”

Other than Kohli, RCB captain Faf du Plessis has been short on runs for a while which is hurting the franchise chances to reach the playoffs. Chopra added that,”Faf du Plessis’ bat has been silent for a long time. He needs to score. CSK might try Theekshana at the start as he dismissed Du Plessis last time. Kohli too doesn’t score quickly against spin at the start.”

Super Kings and Bangalore have gone head to head 30 times, with CSK taking 20 wins and Bangalore getting nine wins, in addition to a no result.

As for the results at the MCA stadium so far, of the nine games that have been played so far at this venue, the team batting first has had the advantage with six wins while the team chasing has been victorious on three occasions. The average first innings score is 173.

RCB are currently sixth on the points table with 10 points following five wins, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK are ninth, with only three wins in nine games.