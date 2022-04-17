DC vs RCB | New Delhi: Luck was not on the side of former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, yet again. After Lalit Yadav’s throw with pinpoint accuracy, Kohli was sent back to the pavilion on Saturday, in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC). It was the second time this season, that Kolhi got out in a similar fashion. The video of Kohli’s dismissal went viral on the internet.

Twice In Same Season

Kohli was batting at 12 when he pushed a good length delivery from Shardul Thakur towards the point. Quick with his feet, Lalit Yadav grabbed the ball and threw it towards the stumps. Just like in the last match, due to miscommunication, Kohli had to quickly retreat towards the wicket as Maxwell denied making the run. Lalit’s throw was pinpoint accurate and sent back Kohli to the pavilion.

In an earlier match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kohli got run out at the score of 5 when he had a miscommunication with David Willey. He was at the non-striker’s end and had to run down almost half the pitch but to no avail.

For the first time since 2013, Kohli has been run out twice in the same IPL season. So far in this campaign, Kohli has scores of 41*, 12, 5, 48, 1 and 12.

WATCH LIVE VIDEO OF VIRAT KOHLI GETTING RUN OUT FOR VS DELHI CAPITALS