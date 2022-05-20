<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Without a doubt, Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the modern era and on Thursday he gave fans a glimpse of it at the Wankhede stadium. The ex-RCB captain, who has faced the heat for getting out cheaply, hit a belligerent 73 off 54 balls against table toppers Gujarat Titans. Kohli's brilliance kept RCB's hopes of making the playoffs alive as they beat the Titans by eight wickets. <p></p> <p></p>After the game, Kohli's heartwarming gesture towards the GT Afghan stars is winning the internet. Kohli was seen giving batting tips to Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The two Afghan cricketers were listening to Kohli's advise sincerely. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the picture: <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_5402531" align="aligncenter" width="700"]<img class="size-full wp-image-5402531" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Virat-Kohli-Gives-Batting-Tips-to-Afghanistan-Stars.jpg" alt="Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli RCB, Virat Kohli captain, RCB vs GT, RCB vs GT Highlights, RCB vs GT as it happened, RCB vs GT scorecard, Bangalore Beat Gujarat, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans squads, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans highlights, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans as it happened, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans scorecard, IPL 2022, IPL 2022 Playoffs, IPL 2022 Points Table, IPL 2022 Results" width="700" height="415" /> Virat Kohli Gives Batting Tips to Afghanistan Stars, IPL 2022[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Kohli was awarded the man of the match for his knock against Gujarat. Admitting that he has kept the perspective right despite getting low scores, Kohli revealed he came into the game in a relaxed state of mind.