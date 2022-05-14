Mumbai: Despite getting out for 20 off 14 balls on Friday at the Brabourne stadium against Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli looked in good headspace as he emulated Harpreet Brar’s iconic ‘thigh five’ celebration. Kohli did it in the presence of Brar and Rahul Chahar. Kohli’s gesture brought a smile on Brar’s face. The heartwarming gesture is now being talked about in social media after Punjab beat Bangalore by 54 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Fans are pouring in love for Kohli which just goes to show how popular he is despite loss of form. Here is the talked about picture: