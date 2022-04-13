<strong>Navi Mumbai:</strong> Cricket fans on Tuesday witnessed a heartfelt moment when Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli, interacted with Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, after the IPL 2022 clash, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. <p></p> <p></p>CSK opener Gaikwad, who was the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2021, with a total of 635 runs, has not been in a promising form this year. In 5 matches of IPL 2022, Gaikwad has been able to concede only 35 runs. <p></p> <p></p>After the match ended in CSK's favour, as they registered their first win of IPL 2022, Kohli was interacting with and motivating Gaikwad. The moment soon garnered a lot of praise on social media, as everyone was left flattered by Kohli's gesture. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ruturaj &amp; Virat Kohli after the match! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvRCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChennaiIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/a9FMplS0IN">pic.twitter.com/a9FMplS0IN</a></p> <p></p> WhistlePodu Army - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/CSKFansOfficial/status/1514103520613392385?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Coming to the match, brilliant knocks by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were backed by courageous bowling performance as Chennai Super Kings completed a comfortable 23 runs victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 match on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>Robin Uthappa played his IPL career-best inning of 88 while Shivam Dube smashed a thrilling 95* as the pair stitched a mammoth partnership of 165 runs to help CSK reach the highest total of the IPL 2022 216/4. Among bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana was the star for CSK as he scalped four wickets while their skipper Ravindra Jadeja took three to completely dismantle the chase of RCB. <p></p> <p></p>This is CSK's first win after five matches in the IPL 2022 while for RCB this is their only second defeat. <p></p>[videourl url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/IPL_MI_vs_Punjab_13_April.mp4/index.m3u8" mp4url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/IPL_MI_vs_Punjab_13_April.mp4/IPL_MI_vs_Punjab_13_April.mp4" thumb="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/IPL_MI_vs_Punjab_13_April.mp4/screenshot/00000021.jpg" duration="179" mediaid="IPL_MI_vs_Punjab_13_April"] <p></p>