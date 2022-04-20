New Delhi: Virat Kohli is not having the best of seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore with the bat as the former India captain has managed to score only 119 runs in 7 matches with an average of 19.83. In yesterday’s match against Lucknow Super Giants he was sent back to the pavilion with a first-ball duck. Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels the time has come for Kohli to have a break from cricket.

“When I was coach at the time when this first started, the first thing I said is ‘you have to show empathy to the guys’. If you’re going to be forceful, there is a very thin line there, from a guy losing the plot as opposed to him hanging in there and giving his best. So you have to be extremely careful,” Ravi Shastri he told to Star Sports.

“I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him”, he said.

”Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be 1 or 2 in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront,” Shastri said.

With that disappointing outing in the middle, Kohli set a dubious record, going 100 competitive games without a century. Kohli has now gone 17 Tests, 21 ODIs, 25 T20Is and 37 IPL matches without reaching the three-figure mark.