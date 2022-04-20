<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Virat Kohli is not having the best of seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore with the bat as the former India captain has managed to score only 119 runs in 7 matches with an average of 19.83. In yesterday's match against Lucknow Super Giants he was sent back to the pavilion with a first-ball duck. Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels the time has come for Kohli to have a break from cricket. <p></p><div class="ArticleShow-article-paragraph-18840">"When I was coach at the time when this first started, the first thing I said is 'you have to show empathy to the guys'. If you're going to be forceful, there is a very thin line there, from a guy losing the plot as opposed to him hanging in there and giving his best. So you have to be extremely careful," Ravi Shastri he told to <em>Star Sports</em>.</div> <p></p><div></div> <p></p><div class="ArticleShow-article-paragraph-18840">"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him'', he said.</div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div></div> <p></p><div class="ArticleShow-article-paragraph-18840">''Whether it's 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be 1 or 2 in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront," Shastri said.</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div></div> <p></p><div>With that disappointing outing in the middle, Kohli set a dubious record, going 100 competitive games without a century. Kohli has now gone 17 Tests, 21 ODIs, 25 T20Is and 37 IPL matches without reaching the three-figure mark.</div>