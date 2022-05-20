<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Considering their Net Run Rate was on the negative side, Royal Challengers Bangalore needed a big win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday at the Wankhede stadium and it was Virat Kohli who stepped it up. Kohli, who has been facing immense flak for his poor run, hit a brilliant 73 off 54 balls to help Bangalore beat Gujarat by eight wickets. <p></p> <p></p>With the win, Bangalore have moved in the fourth spot in the points table, but because of their negative NRR - they would have to rely on favourable results from other games. <p></p> <p></p>For starters, they need Mumbai Indians to beat Delhi Capitals by a big margin and for that to happen Rohit Sharma would be a key player. During a conversation with RCB captain Faf du Plessis, Kohli hinted that they may be attending the MI vs DC match at the Wankhede stadium. <p></p> <p></p>"Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters," Kohli said while speaking to Faf du Plessis in an interview for the IPL after the match on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>"You might see us in the stadium as well," he added as Du Plessi began the "Mumbai, Mumbai" chants during the chat. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;