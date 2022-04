IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Meets Sachin Tendulkar Following RCB's Win Over Mumbai Indians

Pune: Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli interacted with legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar following RCB’s seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 match. Inspiring knocks from Anuj Rawat and Kohli helped RCB defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Kohli on Sunday shared a picture with Tendulkar and said it is always a pleasure to see the former India batter.

Kohli captioned the picture on twitter:

Always a pleasure to see you paji. ⭐🐐@sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/SrOIXW9hl2 Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 10, 2022

Kohli scored 48 runs to help RCB secure a thumping win. However, the RCB star vented his frustration as he walked off the ground following a debatable LBW dismissal in the match.

While this was Mumbai Indians’ fourth successive loss in the IPL 2022, RCB jumped to the third spot in the points table after three consecutive wins.