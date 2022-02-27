Mumbai: By 2011, Virat Kohli already had two World Cups to his name – one being the U-19 and the other, the 2011 Cricket World Cup. KL Rahul was playing the IPL for RCB – but was not a part of the senior India side. In a recent RCB podcast, Kohli admitted that he could not stay in touch with Rahul as regularly as he would have liked to during that period.

“I hadn’t seen much of KL since he left RCB, and I had heard he is doing well in first-class cricket. He was very young when he was at RCB, and I was already playing for India and we were regularly playing for RCB. So, we never really connected in a very detailed manner,” he said.