<strong>Mumbai:</strong> By 2011, Virat Kohli already had two World Cups to his name - one being the U-19 and the other, the 2011 Cricket World Cup. KL Rahul was playing the IPL for RCB - but was not a part of the senior India side. In a recent RCB podcast, Kohli admitted that he could not stay in touch with Rahul as regularly as he would have liked to during that period. <p></p> <p></p>"I hadn't seen much of KL since he left RCB, and I had heard he is doing well in first-class cricket. He was very young when he was at RCB, and I was already playing for India and we were regularly playing for RCB. So, we never really connected in a very detailed manner," he said. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;