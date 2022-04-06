<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Thanks to Dinesh Karthik's 23-ball 44* cameo on Tuesday against Rajasthan, Bangalore successfully chased 170 at the Wankhede stadium to win the match by four wickets. At a certain point of time, it seemed difficult when RCB were reduced to 87 for five in the 14th over. This happens to be RCB's second win in three games. <p></p> <p></p>After the game, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis was asked - who is faster on the field - Kohli or the former? To that, Faf gave a politically correct answer where he said - to please Indian fans - I would say Kohli is faster. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video where the RCB skipper says: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Who is the fastest on the field between <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/faf1307?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@faf1307</a>&#x2753; &#x1f914; <p></p> <p></p>Hear what the <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a> captain had to say. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvRCB</a> <a href="https://t.co/gyQ51Hpftk">pic.twitter.com/gyQ51Hpftk</a></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1511428941956800513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>