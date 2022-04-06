Mumbai: Thanks to Dinesh Karthik’s 23-ball 44* cameo on Tuesday against Rajasthan, Bangalore successfully chased 170 at the Wankhede stadium to win the match by four wickets. At a certain point of time, it seemed difficult when RCB were reduced to 87 for five in the 14th over. This happens to be RCB’s second win in three games.

After the game, RCB captain Faf Du Plessis was asked – who is faster on the field – Kohli or the former? To that, Faf gave a politically correct answer where he said – to please Indian fans – I would say Kohli is faster.

Here is the video where the RCB skipper says: