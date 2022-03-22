New Delhi: Former RCB captain Virat Kohli talked about renewed energy ahead of the first match against KKR. The master batter has been raring to go as he will feature in the side as a pure batter after a long time. The 33-year old will go through a 3-day mandatory quarantine in Mumbai.

Kohli’s batting form has been a topic of discussion lately. However, according to him, he is in a great space right now with renewed energy. In a small interaction with RCB’s social media team, Kohli said -“Wow. 15. It is quite unbelievable that IPL has come this far, and yeah look, renewed energy because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties and life is in a very good place. Wvirat kohli rcb captain, virat kohli rcb images, virat kohli rcb jersey, virat kohli rcb salary, virat kohli rcb captain news,e have a child now, we have a family, for me it is going on about life with a lot of joy and happiness. Just watching her grow and doing what I love, which is playing cricket.”

Kohli also said that his focus is clearer than ever. “My focus is so clear now, it is so precise, and I just want to have a lot of fun, enjoy myself on the field and fully to this franchise like I have done over the years, and without any load, so I am absolutely ready.”

Kohli was the first retention pick for RCB before the mega auction in 2022 followed by Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.