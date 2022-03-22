New Delhi: For the first time since 2013, Virat Kohli will be stepping onto the field donning the RCB jersey without being the captain of the side. It’s a fact every IPL and RCB fans need to digest in the upcoming season. Former CSK batter Faf du Plessis will preside as the new skipper for the Bengaluru side but Kohli’s influence will be always be impactful even if he is not the captain. Former India all-rounder and former teammate of the ex RCB captain, Irfan Pathan has revealed a ‘great chat’ with him, where the RCB man has highlighted on one thing that he wants to ‘enjoy’ his cricket.

He says that even though he longer will be acting as the captain but he’ll definitely be an on-field mentor.

“I recently had a great chat with Virat Kohli and one thing he was constantly saying was that I want to enjoy my cricket, I want to go out there are express myself – and RCB will give him that kind of pleasure. He’s not a captain, but he’ll definitely be an on-field mentor for RCB and I think he will enjoy that role as well where he will, go out there and express himself,” Pathan told to on Star Sports show, Game Plan.

Pathan hails his former teammate as a ‘modern day legend’.

“You play minimum 14 games and that is a lot for any cricketer, but for guys like Kohli who’s been tremendous and is a modern day legend. There’s no doubt about it. So many games He will definitely go out there and perform and we will see the Virat Kohli, the kind of expressive Kohli we see but more fun because he doesn’t have that kind of responsibility right now being the captain and when you are a captain you are looking after the result, you’re looking after the other team’s strategy, the playing XI…he won’t have that kind of responsibility he will love that,” he said.