Mumbai: Virat Kohli was gutted with himself after getting dismissed for 20 off 14 balls on Friday against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne stadium. Kohli, who has already registered three golden duck in this IPL campaign, got a start and wanted to bat deep but that did not happen. At one point, he looked up and seems to mouth, “what else do you want me to do? F*** me!”

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings buried Royal Challengers Bangalore under a deluge of runs as they kept their play-off hopes alive with 54-run victory, riding on superb half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

Earlier, Bairstow (66 off 29 balls) and Livingstone (70 off 42 balls) propelled Punjab Kings to 209 for 9 in a must-win game and the scoreboard was always going to be telling as RCB were restricted to 155 for 9 in 20 overs.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 209 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 70, Jonny Bairstow 66; Harshal Patel 4/34 ,Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15). Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35, Rajat Pitidar 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/21)