Mumbai: After getting his campaign off to a flyer, Shubman Gill has not been able to get the runs in the past few games and with Gujarat set to take on Mumbai on Friday, ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag has shared what Hardik Pandya and the rest should say the opener. Sehwag suggested the side to tell Gill to play the game that suits him as runs are needed for the team.

“They should simply tell him – ‘play the game that suits you, we need runs from you. Whether you score at a strike rate of 120 or 150, just score runs’. If Gill bats for the first seven to eight overs, then their big-hitters like David Miller and Rahul Tewatia come into the game. If they walk in early, as they did in the last game, they struggle because they are unsure of whether to attack or defend. Even if Gujarat are 80 after 10 overs, their batters have the ability to score 120 in the remaining 10 overs.”