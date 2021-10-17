Dubai: With speculations peaking over MS Dhoni will be a part of CSK as a player or not, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag reckons he should play the next IPL given his legacy. Sehwag also feels Dhoni has it in him to lift one more trophy with CSK.

“It’s a phenomenal team. No one in Team India could beat Dhoni’s legacy and hopefully, it would be difficult for any other captain to do the same for CSK. I feel, he has one more year left in him for Chennai. He must play in next season and then retire,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Despite not having qualified for the playoffs last year, Sehwag reckons Chennai is easily the most consistent team of the tournament as they have featured in nine finals. He added: “No doubt, Chennai Super Kings is the best team of this T20 tournament that plays consistently. They finished at the bottom of the table last year and before that, they were banned for 2 years. So for 3 out of 13-14 years, they were out of the contention. But in the rest of the seasons, they have played the playoffs and made it to the final on 9 occasions.”