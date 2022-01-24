Mumbai: MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world. Despite having retired from international cricket, his stocks have not dipped. If anything, his popularity soared even higher after he led Chennai Super Kings to the IPL crown in 2021. With the 2022 season of IPL not far away, CSK captain MS Dhoni has been busy. In the latest ad for Unacademy, the ex-India captain was seen in an all-new avatar.

The ad highlights the struggles the cricketer had to go through. Ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag could relate the video to his life and the lows he has suffered in his life and in his cricketing career. Impressed by the look of Dhoni and the video, Sehwag took to Twitter and reacted.

Sehwag tweeted: “Wow ! This is as good as the helicopter shot @msdhoni. This is your story and the story of every cricketer ever! Reminded me of the numerous lows that I went through to achieve the highs in my career! Brilliant life lesson @unacademy.”