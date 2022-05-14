Mumbai: With a loss against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings hopes of making the playoffs ended on Thursday. After a dismal season where MS Dhoni had to be made the captain midway through the campaign, all Chennai would want for IPL 2023 is a captain. Ex-India cricketer Virender Sehwag has suggested Chennai should pick Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain for 2023. Claiming that he has all the qualities to be a good captain, Sehwag feels Gaikwad – who leads Maharashtra in the domestic circuit as well – is the right choice.

“He captains Maharashtra. He plays very quietly. It’s like even if he scored a century, it won’t show in his mannerisms. Even if he scores a 0, you will see the same demeanour. It doesn’t appear from his face if he is happy about scoring a hundred or sad about getting out for a duck. He has control, he is calm. He has all the qualities needed to be a good captain. He is captaining in First-Class cricket so he has an idea how to dictate a match. Who is to be given the ball, what needs to change in the batting order he has the idea,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.