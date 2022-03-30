Navi Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore were spot on with their bowling against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 6 of the Indian Premier League 2022. Wanindu Hasaranga ruled the roast with his exceptional spell in which he picked up 4 crucial wickets to restrict KKR to 128 in 20 overs. However, it was Akash Deep who was who exposed the KKR openers by getting them early.

Akash literally kicked up a storm by getting Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana through a vicious bouncer on a pitch which provided extra bounce. So, Who is Akash Deep? How did an uncapped Indian player find a place among experienced bowlers like Mohammed Siraj, David Willey and Harshal Patel?

The 25-year old fast bowler from Bengal is one of the key finds of the Indian domestic circuit. He made his T20 debut in the 2018 19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 2019 for Bengal. In the same year, he debut for Bengal in the 2019 20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He made his first-class debut on 25 December 2019, for Bengal in the 2019 20 Ranji Trophy.

On 30 August 2021, the 25-year old was included in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad of the IPL 2022 in the UAE. In February 2022, he was bought back by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The bowl His ability to bowl a heavy ball regularly against the opposition batter makes him a dangerous campaigner.

After winning the toss, du Plessis confirmed that Bangalore are sticking with the playing eleven from the five-wicket loss in their opening match to Punjab Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer said New Zealand pacer Tim Southee comes in for Shivam Mavi for the only change in the playing eleven from the six-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings.