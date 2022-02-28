New Delhi: Now that Punjab Kings have officially named Mayank Agarwal as their new captain, the focus has shifted to RCB as they are the only remaining team left in naming their leader for the upcoming season. To be precise – who would be Virat Kohli’s successor? As per a report in InsideSport, the RCB side would make the announcement soon.

“You will have the name soon. Sanjay, Mike, and the owners had a meeting and we will announce the name soon. There are a few kinks still to be worked out,” an RCB source close to the development told InsideSport.

The source also dropped a hint that RCB could be having problems of plenty while picking their captain as they have Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, and Glenn Maxwell.

“Look, we have plenty of options and all are very able captains. Dinesh knows Kohli and RCB well. Maxy has been with us for a year now and Faf was a fantastic leader of South Africa. But we have to decide who is best for us,” the RCB source said.