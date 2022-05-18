Mumbai: The most successful team in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians, have had a season to forget managing three wins in 13 games. With one more game still to be played against Delhi Capitals, MI captain Rohit Sharma has said that the team will look to try as many players as possible. If that is the case, Arjun Tendulkar surely stands a chance of making his IPL debut after being a part of MI for two seasons.

“For us, it`s pretty simple. We just want to tick off the boxes and finish off on a high note if possible. We will try everything we can from our side to put our best foot forward in the last game. If there is an opportunity to try out some more guys, we will look to do that too,” he said after Hyderabad beat Mumbai by three runs on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium.