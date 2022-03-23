<strong>Mumbai:</strong> The most successful team in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians, could find themselves in the backfoot early on in the 2022 season. Mumbai, a team that relies heavily on its core, is likely to miss the services of Suryakumar Yadav in their opener against Delhi Capitals. Suryakumar, who had picked up a thumb injury during the series against West Indies, has not been released by the NCA and without their clearance - he would not be able to participate in IPL. <p></p> <p></p>This would be a big setback for Mumbai as Surya is one of their key players. <p></p> <p></p>Since joining MI in 2019, Suryakumar has played a huge role as a top-order batter for Mumbai. While the five-time champions failed to make the knockouts last season, Suryakumar continued to get the runs. He was their second-leading run-scorer amassing 317 at a strike rate of 143.43 and an average of 22. <p></p> <p></p>With his ability to shuffle in the batting order, and, importantly get going from the time he arrives to the crease, Suryakumar has become a key batter for both Mumbai and India. <p></p> <p></p>It would now be interesting to see who plays at No 3 for Mumbai Indians in Surya's absence. In all likelihood, uncapped Hyderabad batting star Tilak Verma may get a go at that position. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got a clearance from the NCA and would now be available for the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders. <p></p> <p></p>The 2021 finalists CSK and KKR play the season opener on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede stadium and it is expected to be a cracker.