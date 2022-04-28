<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Gujarat Titans, yesterday night went down the wire as Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia took Gujarat over the finishing line in a last over thriller. <p></p> <p></p>In the first innings, there were some big hitting from the SRH batters, specially Shashank Singh who took the Gujarat bowlers for a ride with only 6 balls he faced. Ex India international's tweet on Shashank goes viral, as he tweeted, 'Yeh Shashank Kaun Hain Bhai'. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Great partnership between <a href="https://twitter.com/IamAbhiSharma4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IamAbhiSharma4</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/AidzMarkram?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AidzMarkram</a> Abhishek growing to maturity and markram beautiful to watch !! Par yeh <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shashank?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shashank</a> kaun hai bhai ? &#x1f914; what hitting &#x1f4aa; so who's winning !! ? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SRHvsGT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SRHvsGT</a> my guess Gt cause we all need nehra ji ki smile &#x1f601;</p> <p></p> Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1519344585381605377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>After 18 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad were 160 against Gujarat Titans and fans were expecting a below-par score. <p></p> <p></p>But the right-handed batter, Shahshank Singh, came in for his maiden innings in IPL 2022, and smashed Lockie Ferguson, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world, all over the park. <p></p> <p></p>The batter from Chhattisgarh hit three sixes as he scored 25 runs in 6 balls with a strike rate of 416.67. <p></p> <p></p>Thanks to Singh's brutal assault, SRH finished with 195/6 in 20 overs. The right-handed batter returned unbeaten on 25 off 6 balls, which featured one four and three gigantic sixes. <p></p> <p></p>Shashank Singh, born on November 21, 1991, made his List A debut for Mumbai on December 10, 2015, in the 2015-16 Vijay Hazare Trophy. <p></p> <p></p>He was picked by Delhi Daredevils for IPL 2017 for Rs 10 lakh but did not get a chance to play. In 2018, Shashank was picked by the Rajasthan Royals in the player auction for the 2019 edition of IPL. <p></p> <p></p>He made his first-class debut in December 2019, for Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy. In 9 first-class matches so far he has scored 438 runs at an average of 43.60. hitting a hundred and three fifties. <p></p> <p></p>In 23 list A matches, Shashank has scored 538 runs at an average of 29.77, hitting three half-centuries. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From IANS)</strong></em>